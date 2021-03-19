Willie Mae Dixon departed this life peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 8, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Porter, TX.

She was born on June 2, 1926 in Port Arthur to Morris Smith and Elnora Smith Hasley (1906-2007).

Loved by many, Willie Mae was a respected member of the Port Arthur community.

She proudly proclaimed to all of her Port Arthur affiliation.

She received an early education at Lincoln High School then transferred to Sacred High School for her senior year.

As an only child, she received many adorations from her parents and others who lived in the “Procter Alley.”

Willie Mae committed her life to Christ at an early age at Rock Island Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. H. B. McCarty.

Upon her marriage to Lloyd Dixon (1920-2005) by Rev. Greenwood, she joined St. Paul’s Methodist Church in 1944.

Their lovingmarriage endured for over 63 years. Members at St. Paul can recall her mesmerizing talent that featured too many dance routines to mention.

She will be forever and fondly remembered as forever “39.”

She opened her home and her heart to so many people, offering a kind spirit and warm bowl of gumbo.

Everyone whose life she touched were uplifted by her spirit.

Willie Mae leaves to cherish her memory two devoted children, Dr. Nadine Francis Jenkins (Odest) of Porter and Felton Dixon (Darlene) of Port Arthur, seven grandchildren, and eight grandchildren.

Public tribute and reflection will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Visitation from 9:00 am – 11:00am and celebration of life beginning at 11:00am at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Private services will also be available for remote participation at https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCXUQc8ji0- Y1LXMmR8sWWmg