Trudy Ann Henderson was born January 12, 1958 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Rio Rita Henderson and Robert C. Charles and was later adopted by the late Earl Charles Henderson.

She was a graduate from Thomas Jefferson High School and a graduate from Lamar State College in 2002 with her Associate Degree in Nursing.

She worked in the Christus Health System since 1976.

Trudy departed this life on March 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dorothy and Howard Mack; paternal grandparent, Clara Charles; sisters, Susan Schroeder and Constance Henderson; uncles, Howard C. Mack and Roy Lee Charles; aunt, Marie V. Mack-English, granddaughter, Ja’Kyra Henderson; and best friend, Althea Hampton.

She is survived by her son, Charles Mack Henderson; adopted son, Christon Howard Henderson; grandchildren, Janasha, Jasmonique, JuShaard Henderson, and Jacob Whitehead; great-grandchildren, Braydon Henderson, Jason Remington Henderson, and Thomas Mayon, Jr.; sister, Erica L. Henderson; nephews, Jorick Chretien and Jaden Henderson; niece, Jadelyn Pittman; uncle, Donald Mack; aunts, Gussie L. Mack, Helen Strickland, Gloria Moses, and Natalie Charles; significant other, Charles E. Watkins, Jr.; four adopted sisters, Jackie Adams, Sandra Arline, Vanessa LeBlanc, and Vernell Norris.

She is also survived by numerous cousins and a host of many friends and relatives.

Visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel – 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Graveside Service will follow at 11 a.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Park.