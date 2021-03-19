Mr. Marvin Sanford Moore went to rest in His Master’s arms on March 8, 2021.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11am at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will begin 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Service will immediately follow. Interment will be at Live Oak Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.