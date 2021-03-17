PHOTO — See what is planned for Twin City Highway site
A construction site near the 7600 block of Twin City Highway adjacent to Rutty Animal Clinic will eventually become a medical office.
The construction application submitted to the city of Port Arthur is listed to A&P Amin, LLC, which is run by Nisha Amin, PhD & Murlidhar Amin, MD.
