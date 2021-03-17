March 17, 2021

  • 70°
A Port Arthur site on Twin City Highway is set for a construction project. (Mary Meaux/The News)

PHOTO — See what is planned for Twin City Highway site

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

A construction site near the 7600 block of Twin City Highway adjacent to Rutty Animal Clinic will eventually become a medical office.

The construction application submitted to the city of Port Arthur is listed to A&P Amin, LLC, which is run by Nisha Amin, PhD & Murlidhar Amin, MD.

Print Article