ON THE MENU — Nutrition With Attitude serving up smoothies & teas to change your day

NEDERLAND — If it seems like you’re talking to a youth pastor when entering Nutrition With Attitude, it’s probably because you are.

Shon Sterling officially opened the smoothie and tea bar Feb. 22, quickly developing a loyal customer base. Those who stopped by on a whim or through recommendations are now coming back regularly for mid-day pick-me-up teas or full-on meal replacement shakes.

“Our goal with Nutrition With Attitude is you walk out of here feeling better about yourself,” said a busy Sterling in between a steady flow of customers this week. “We love on everybody, we talk to everybody and we get to know everybody. We’re trying to help you on your journey with health.”

Open Mondays through Saturdays, Nutrition With Attitude is located next to Mathews Jewelers at 3312 Highway 365.

Doors are open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

What about Sunday? That’s reserved for God, as Sterling spends many nights and all day Sunday serving at his church in Orange County.

There’s still plenty of passion reserved for Nutrition With Attitude, where regular visitors are greeted by name and new customers receive a sincere hello and get-to-know chat.

No one is a stranger when they leave.

“It’s definitely going to be high energy, and the vibe is awesome,” Sterling said about the customer experience. “We’ve always got good music playing, and the atmosphere is amazing. Our employees are absolutely amazing. We’re here to help you, and we try to make it more personal than most by getting to know you.”

There are comfortable leather seating and free arcade games for those who want to hang out after receiving their drinks. There’s also quick-moving drink professionals ready to serve visitors on the go.

Nutrition With Attitude’s business-within-a-business model includes the sale of Herbalife products.

Sterling welcomes those interested to visit with him about health goals and possible solutions. Personalized plans exist for those looking to add muscle or ditch troublesome belly fat.

“We’re big on the texture of the shakes and how good it is,” Sterling said. “We don’t want you to taste protein or any of that stuff. I don’t care if its pecan pie or blueberry cheesecake flavored, it’s going to taste like whatever you ordered and not like a protein shake. It’s low-carb, low-calorie and very low-sugar. It’s 21 vitamins and 24 grams of protein.”

Products addressing focus, fat-burning and energy boosting are available.

For more information, call 409-853-1102 or visit Nutrition With Attitude on Facebook.

Sterling said his association with Herbalife has been a “God shot,” and all he asks of those interested is to try the product one time. They won’t be disappointed, he said.