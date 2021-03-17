Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 8 to March 14:

Johnny Reyes, 40, public intoxication

Michael Schexnider, 38, warrant other agency

Anthony McGuire, 37, possession of a controlled substance

Chealsi Borque, 31, warrant other agency/possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 8 to March 14:

March 8

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Harassment and terroristic threat of a family-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North 23 rd Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Lawrence.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3200 block of Tipps.

March 9

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

March 10

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.

Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

a person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Avenue H.

Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Avenue H.

March 11

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 1400 block of Atlanta.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Shelly.

Theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

An officer investigated an abandoned/ endangered child-criminal negligence in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another individual was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.

March 12

Forgery was reported in the 700 block of South Ninth Street.

Theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

March 13

A dog bite was reported in the 900 block of South 21 st Street.

Street. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 200 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3300 block of Avenue D.

An assault by threat was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.

March 14