Groves man arrested; PAPD links suspect to woman’s shooting Feb. 28

Bond is set at $200,000 for a man for a Groves man linked with the robbery and shooting of a woman at a Port Arthur hotel.

Avery Solis, 26, is in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of aggravated robbery. A Jefferson County Sheriff Office Felony Fugitive Warrant deputy arrested Solis on Monday, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

Last week, Port Arthur Police Department investigators said they believed Solis was the shooter in a Feb. 28 aggravated robbery at Econo Lodge, 4500 Texas 73.

PAPD dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from Econo Lodge & Suites at approximately 5 p.m.

The caller said a female had been shot. Officers arrived and located a female with a gunshot wound to her upper chest. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in serious but stable condition.

As officers were continuing their investigation, a local hospital contacted PAPD and said a second gunshot victim arrived at the facility.

This male received a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigation revealed he also received his wounds at the location on Texas 73.

Police said the shooting followed an armed robbery but did not indicate whether the shooting took place in a hotel room or outside.

Police confirmed Solis was the male who received a gunshot wound but declined to comment further on details of his shooting.