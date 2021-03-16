Ginger Arlene Hensley, 69 of Nederland, Texas, passed on to her heavenly home Monday, March 1, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Houston.

She was born September 20, 1951 in Liberty, Texas to the late Rev. Chester Hensley and Molene Hensley of Nederland, Texas.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:30a.m. , with her Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at The Anchor of Beaumont, 6655 SH-105 Beaumont, TX 77708. Pastor Johnathan Green officiating. ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼

Ginger was a devout believer in the gospel of Jesus Christ, and spent her earliest years traveling , singing and evangelizing with her parents until she was 9 years old.

She sang in services as early as 3 years old, and, as a teenager, all across the country.

Her parents settled in Nederland, Texas where she spent many days riding her horse to Bruce’s Market Basket to buy candy and cokes. One of her earliest jobs was delivering donuts by bicycle for Veal’s in Nederland.

Through the years she was a worship leader, musician, and a powerful teacher at her church, leading many to Jesus. She was a caregiver for the elderly, who were unable to take care of themselves.

When she retired from caregiving, she went ￼￼on to work for Billy Joes BBQ in Port Neches, continuing in her service to others, where she formed many friendships that would last a lifetime.

She was a firecracker, and a fierce protector of the ones she loved. Ginger loved traveling, singing, playing her piano, riding horses, words with friends, her fur babies, and above all else her family.

She would do anything for anyone who needed it. She will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love her.

She is survived by her mother, Molene Hensley; her sisters, Teri Hensley and Sherri Hensley Bellard; her brother-in-law, Johnny Bellard; her daughter, Chessica Armagh of Lumberton, Texas; her son, Jevon Armagh of Austin, Texas; her grandchildren, Kindra Armagh Delarosa, Logan Desmond, Ethan Armagh, Charlotte Armagh, Tristan Blankenship; one great grandson Lars Tucker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father Rev. Chester Hensley