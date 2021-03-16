Deacon John David LeBlanc joined God in heaven on Thursday March 11,2021 after battling Parkinson’s Disease for several years.

He was born on January 21st 1934 in Port Arthur Texas to Kerney Donald LeBlanc and Audrey Bailey.

He attended Thomas Jefferson High School, Port Arthur TX, Lamar University, Austin College and holds a degree in Electrical Engineering and a Masters in Religious Education from the University of Dallas.

On May 6th 1954 he married Mary Catherine Medford at St James Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

John joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Perrin Field. He later retired from the Federal Aviation Administration, Dallas Regional Air Traffic Control Center.

John was very active in St Mary’s Catholic Church, Sherman TX where he served as Deacon for 35 years.

His duties included RCIA Instructor, Tribunal Advocate for St Mary’s Parrish, Hospital Chaplin, The St Ann’s Building Committee and was a member of the Knight’s of Columbus.

John also served the Diocese of Dallas as a Deacon.

He was ordained May 27th 1978 by Bishop Thomas Tschoepe.

John and his wife Cathy became members of the Diaconate Formation Team in1984.

John was later promoted to Rector of Diaconate Formation in 1987, and Assistant Director of Diaconate Ministry & Formation in 1993.

John also served on the Safe Environment Review Board and Diocesan Tribunal as Notary and Proxy Advocate, John even with his busy church schedule found time with his two sons coaching and serving as President of the Sherman Little League in the late sixties and early seventies, also coaching Boys Club Football for several years.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years Mary Catherine LeBlanc, two sons, Mickey LeBlanc and wife Cindy, Creig LeBlanc and Karen Brown. Grandchildren, Aaron LeBlanc and wife Leslie, Christopher LeBlanc and wife Jessica, Erica LeBlanc Ortiz and husband Eddie, Adam LeBlanc and former daughter in law Chelsea LeBlanc. Great grandchildren, Avery, Aubrey, Chloe and Annistyn LeBlanc, Abby Ortiz, and Aaron Moore.

Many numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be as follows. Rosary Tuesday March 16th at 7:00pm at St Anne’s Catholic Church, Sherman TX.

Funeral Mass Wednesday March 17th at 11:00am at St Anne’s Church Sherman TX with the Most Rev Bishop Greg Kelly officiating.

A Second mass will be celebrated at St James Catholic Church in Port Arthur Texas at 1:00pm on Thursday March 18th with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St Mary’s Church Diaconate Program in hopes of new Deacons to carry on Johns Legacy of Service to God and Church.

The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.