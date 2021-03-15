March 15, 2021

Can you identify suspects accused of $650 vape pens theft

By PA News

Published 7:12 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

FANNETT — On Feb. 26, a theft occurred at Cross Country Drive Inn at 16449 Hwy 124 in Fannett.

Police said the man pictured is a theft suspect.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of suspects that invesitgators said cased the store earlier in the day and made a small purchase of a Puff Plus Vape Pen.

They then left in a gray Hyundai 4-door car.

The suspect wearing the yellow hoodie returned a few hours later wearing a dark colored hoodie.

He went into the store and grabbed a case of Puff Plus Vape Pens valued at approximately $650.

He ran around the corner to a waiting vehicle and they sped away.

If you can identify either of these suspects or know the owner of the vehicle, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), www.833tips.com or log onto the P3 app. You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward!

Police released this photo of a suspect video.

