Can you identify suspects accused of $650 vape pens theft

FANNETT — On Feb. 26, a theft occurred at Cross Country Drive Inn at 16449 Hwy 124 in Fannett.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of suspects that invesitgators said cased the store earlier in the day and made a small purchase of a Puff Plus Vape Pen.

They then left in a gray Hyundai 4-door car.

The suspect wearing the yellow hoodie returned a few hours later wearing a dark colored hoodie.

He went into the store and grabbed a case of Puff Plus Vape Pens valued at approximately $650.

He ran around the corner to a waiting vehicle and they sped away.

If you can identify either of these suspects or know the owner of the vehicle, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), www.833tips.com or log onto the P3 app. You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward!