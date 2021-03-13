March 13, 2021

DAYLIGHT SAVING begins: Move your clocks up an hour

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Saturday, March 13, 2021

Make sure to move your clocks forward one hour this weekend.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday (March 14) when we go straight from 1:59 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Port Arthur and Mid-County can expect sunrise and sunset an hour earlier on Sunday, and there will be more light in the evenings.

Daylight saving time ends Nov. 7.

