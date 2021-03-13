Community welcome at Groves Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt

GROVES — The Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center will host the 28th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. March 27 at Wesgrove Park, 5600 W. Washington near the Groves Library.

The park will be divided into three age areas for the children to hunt for eggs.

Divisions are age 3 and under, 4 & 5 years old, and 6 & 7 years old.

Peter Cottontail will make a special guest appearance and everyone will be treated to cookies and punch after the hunt, along with a drawing for prizes.

Catherine Purser of Magnolia Manor is chairman of this event.

For more information, call the Groves Chamber office at 962-3631.

The Groves Chamber of Commerce urges all those attending the Easter Egg Hunt to insure that appropriate social distancing requirements are met.

Although masks are not required, organizers do recommend they are worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.