Baseball registration, fundraiser planned for weekend

The Nederland Babe Ruth Baseball League is holding registration for 13- to 15-year-olds on Saturday.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Babe Ruth park, 3300 Park St. in Nederland.

Anyone new to the league must bring a birth certificate. All returning players must register.

Players living in Jefferson, Hardin, Orange and Chamber counties are eligible to participate.

As a fundraiser, everyone is invited to join league organizers for links, boudin and BBQ sandwiches at registration.

For more information, call 727-2207 or 718-0118.