Gary Sinegal, 56, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Live Oak Cemetery.

He is survived by two brothers, Eddie and Kenneth Sinegal; and two sisters, Evette Pree and Saundra Oliver; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.