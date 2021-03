Irene Stutes Gans was born January 27, 1922 in Rayne, La. and died in Sweeney, Tx, February 27, 2021.

Preceded in death by son, Jay, husband and father of her children, Julius “Son” Gans, and in later life, husband, Bob Hargett.

Survived by children Mike Gans & wife, Nanette, Sunny Graham and husband, Frank, Mary Theriot and husband, Joe, and Molly Downing and husband, John, 11 grandchildren, 16 greats and 2 great great.

Private family service to be held later.