March 11, 2021

  • 66°

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 3-9

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 3 to March 9:

March 3

  • Clifford Joseph Bruno Jr., 34, was arrested for driving while license invalid and warrants in the 6100 block of Dave.
  • An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Berry.

March 4

  • An Information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 5

  • Jessica Romero, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joshua Cathey, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of Gulf.
  • Mark Brown, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6900 block of Willow.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

March 6

  • Jerome Hudson, 31, was arrested for assault offensive touch in the 2400 block of Crescent.
  • Irene Beatty, 29, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of West Jefferson.
  • John Moore, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 7

  • Doderick Morris, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.

March 8

  • Kalista Retherford ,20, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Van Buren.
  • Andrew Vasquez, 42, was arrested on warrants in the 3300 block of Charles.
  • Michelle Duplantis, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Charles.
  • Royce Bennett, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Dog at large was reported in the 6300 block of Val.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington St.

March 9

  • Thomas Wagner, 54, was arrested for warrants in the 3600 block of Main Avenue.
  • Korey Dupree, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Whitaker.
  • Danielle Davis ,27, was arrested for warrants and failure to identify in the 2700 block of West Parkway.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6600 block of Val.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3100 block of Berry.
Print Article