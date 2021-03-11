Arthur “Ooder Water” Watson Jr.
Arthur “Ooder Water” Watson Jr., 70, of Beaumont, TX passed away at Harbor Hospice on February 27, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Watson; sons, Arthur Eliot Watson, Anthony Damone Watson; one grandson, Darius Watson; six sisters, Debra Mayfield, Clara Brown, Elaine Jones, Jacqueline Shelton, Wanda Coleman, and Barbara Linderman; two brothers, Shephard Watson and Donald Watson; one aunt, Henretta Williams; one uncle, Henry Watson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. Mark Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m., with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until service time.
Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.
