Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: March 1-7
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 1 to March 7:
- Michael Martindale, 67, driving while intoxicated BAC>=0.15
- Charles Kiff, 30, public intoxication
- David Tran, 29, public intoxication
- Carlos Calderon, 28, Nederland warrant/warrant other agency
- Cesar Garza, 22, warrant other agency
- Corey Hillman, 35, Nederland warrants
- D’Lasha Cain, 32, public intoxication/possession of a controlled substance
- Jason Schmidt, 45, criminal trespass
- Regan Benoit, 35, public intoxication
- Jacob Lowe, 33, Nederland warrants
- Jeremy Gary, 47, public intoxication
- Johnny Alvarez III, 42, warrant other agency
- Regan Benoit, 35, public intoxication
- Bryceton Adams, 28, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 1 to March 7:
March 1
- A theft was reported in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported near Nashville and 26th Street.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1300 block of South 27th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1000 block of North 20th Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in violation of a protective order in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.The runaway was later recovered.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated bac>=0.15 in the 3100 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
March 2
- An officer found an abandoned vehicle near Avenue D and South Fifth Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue A.
- Harassment was reported in the 100 block of North 30th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 700 block of Avenue M.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue M.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
March 3
- Found property was reported in the 1400 block of U.S. 69.
- Forgery was reported in the 1300 block of U.S. 69.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Burglary of a habitation, burglary of a vehicle and theft was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
March 4
- Criminal mischief was reported near 36th Street and Nederland Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of child pornography in the 200 block of South Sixth Street.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue C.
- An information report was made in the 300 block of North Eighth Street
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
March 5
- Assault family violence and assault was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- Terroristic threat of family / household -family violence was reported in the 3200 block Pine Lane.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
March 6
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 500 block of South1 ½ Street.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 3200 block of Lawrence.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3200 block of Seattle.
- Found property was reported in the 1100 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 400 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 400 block of South 37th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3200 block of Parkway Drive.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Parkway Drive.
March 7
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue M.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Avenue H.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 300 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 400 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Helena.
You Might Like
Health department reports COVID deaths Tuesday night in Port Arthur, Groves
On Tuesday evening, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur and Groves residents.... read more