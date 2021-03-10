Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: March 1-7

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 1 to March 7:

Michael Martindale, 67, driving while intoxicated BAC>=0.15

Charles Kiff, 30, public intoxication

David Tran, 29, public intoxication

Carlos Calderon, 28, Nederland warrant/warrant other agency

Cesar Garza, 22, warrant other agency

Corey Hillman, 35, Nederland warrants

D’Lasha Cain, 32, public intoxication/possession of a controlled substance

Jason Schmidt, 45, criminal trespass

Regan Benoit, 35, public intoxication

Jacob Lowe, 33, Nederland warrants

Jeremy Gary, 47, public intoxication

Johnny Alvarez III, 42, warrant other agency

Bryceton Adams, 28, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 1 to March 7:

March 1

A theft was reported in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.

Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported near Nashville and 26 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1300 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

A theft was reported in the 1000 block of North 20 th Street.

Street. Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be in violation of a protective order in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.The runaway was later recovered.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated bac>=0.15 in the 3100 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2800 block of FM 365.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

March 2

An officer found an abandoned vehicle near Avenue D and South Fifth Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue A.

Harassment was reported in the 100 block of North 30 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 700 block of Avenue M.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue M.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

March 3

Found property was reported in the 1400 block of U.S. 69.

Forgery was reported in the 1300 block of U.S. 69.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a habitation, burglary of a vehicle and theft was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Assault family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

March 4

Criminal mischief was reported near 36 th Street and Nederland Avenue.

Street and Nederland Avenue. Theft was reported in the 100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of child pornography in the 200 block of South Sixth Street.

Assault family violence was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue C.

An information report was made in the 300 block of North Eighth Street

Theft was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

March 5

Assault family violence and assault was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

Terroristic threat of family / household -family violence was reported in the 3200 block Pine Lane.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

March 6

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 500 block of South1 ½ Street.

An officer assisted another agency in the 3200 block of Lawrence.

A dog bite was reported in the 3200 block of Seattle.

Found property was reported in the 1100 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 400 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 400 block of South 37 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3200 block of Parkway Drive.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Parkway Drive.

March 7