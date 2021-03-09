Health department reports COVID deaths Tuesday night in Port Arthur, Groves

On Tuesday evening, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur and Groves residents.

The Port Arthur resident was identified as an African American male between the age range of 55 and 60 years old, and the Groves resident was a White male between 70 and 75 years old.

It has been determined both individuals had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 70 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur and 16 for Groves since the beginning of the pandemic.

From Tuesday reporting, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves and Nederland.

There are confirmations of seven for Port Arthur; five for Groves; four for Nederland and one for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday is 17.