Fundraiser set for Port Neches family that lost house in fire

PORT NECHES — A Port Neches home went up in flames over the weekend and a neighbor is doing her part to help by starting a GoFundMe account for them.

Hannah Rogers was at home Sunday afternoon when she heard screaming outside and the house next door was in flames.

Luckily, everyone got out safely, including pets.

Rogers has lived by the Hays family for two years and though she doesn’t know them well she does know residents in Port Neches and surrounding communities are always ready to help others in need.

“They are going to need pet-friendly lodging,” Rogers said, adding she doesn’t know the family’s insurance situation but knows they will also need essential items one would need on a day-to-day basis.

The family has found a hotel room, but Rogers does not know their future plans. And while they were able to get out safely, they are kind of in shock.

Port Neches Interim Fire Chief Mike Stegall said firefighters were dispatched to the home at 928 Block Street at approximately 4:19 p.m. Sunday and were there within three minutes.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived.

The fire likely started in the cinderblock-style home’s attached garage area and was electrical in nature, authorities said. The home suffered about $150,000 in loss of home and personal belongings.

There was heat and smoke throughout the residence, with some fire damage in the living room area.

The family does have insurance, he said.

Individuals wanting to help can go to “Help Rebuild the Hays” at GoFundMe.com.