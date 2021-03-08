Health department has vaccine message for Port Arthur, Mid-County residents
On Monday afternoon, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reached out with a message for residents of Port Arthur and Mid-County.
“Please go to vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov or call 409-550-2536 and select Option 4, to register to receive the COVID Vaccine,” a city statement read.
“Please assist those neighbors and relatives that do not have internet access.”
Local health officials are asking residents to register families at vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov or by calling 409-550-2536 to sign up for the COVID Vaccine.
You Might Like
Texas House Speaker Phelan unveils bills in response to winter storm power outages
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Monday announced seven priority bills responding to the winter weather crisis last month that left millions... read more