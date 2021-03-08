Health department has vaccine message for Port Arthur, Mid-County residents

On Monday afternoon, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reached out with a message for residents of Port Arthur and Mid-County.

“Please go to vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov or call 409-550-2536 and select Option 4, to register to receive the COVID Vaccine,” a city statement read.

“Please assist those neighbors and relatives that do not have internet access.”

