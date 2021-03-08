Eloise Moreno Gutierrez went to our heavenly father on March 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

She was born in Weirgate, TX on March 2, 1928 to Gabino Moreno and Eufracia Moreno.

Her family moved to Port Arthur, TX where she met the love of her life Baltazar Gutierrez.

They married on April 11, 1947. Later made their home in Port Acres, Texas where they lived a happy and wonderful life for 66 years together before he passed away.

She is a member of St Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Acres.

Besides being a devoted wife and mother her hobbies were sewing, crocheting, quilting, working in the garden, and watching the Astros.

She is survived by her children, daughter Guadalupe G Garcia (Lupe) husband Felix Garcia of Katy, Texas, sons Baltazar Gutierrez, Jr wife Irazema (Ira) Gutierrez of Houston Texas, and Eduardo Gutierrez, Sr. of Houston, Texas. Five awesome grandchildren Baltazar Alonzo Gutierrez, and Aleisa Irazema Gutierrez, Eduardo Gutierrez, Jr and his partner Chase, Ledie Edward Gutierrez, and Allison Nicole Gutierrez. Sisters Evon, Pearl, Alice, Margaret, and Delores brother’s George, Joe, and Isabel. Sister-in-law Beatrice Guerra.

Eloise is preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, brother’s Albert, Johnnie, Gabino, Jr, sisters Mary and Petra.

Visitation for family to be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Greenlawn Memorial in Groves under the direction of Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, with Father Rejimon E. George to officiate at burial site.

Due to Covid-19 we ask that all who attend please use a mask and practice “Social Distancing”.

Please do not bring children let’s protect them.