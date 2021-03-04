Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 22-28
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28:
- Gretchen Butler, 30, warrant other agency
- Carly Porter, 24, disorderly conduct-profane language
- Michael Mitchell, 66, warrant other agency
- Jonathan Walker, 23, public intoxication
- Christopher Collins, 38, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more
- Jennifer Dietrich, 48, warrant other agency
- Phuc Hough, 28, warrant other agency
- April Zoch, 20, possession of a controlled substance, warrant other agency
- Mikeshia Williams, 25, Nederland warrants
- Kevin Levine, 48, warrant other agency
- Paul Bartee, 34, possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon
- Lannie Hagens, 58, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28:
Feb. 22
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 8200 block of Sarah Lane.
- Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue E.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.
Feb. 23
- Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
- Burglary of a habitation intend other felony was reported in the 1500 block of Avenue K.
- A death in the 800 block of South 14 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of Avenue K.
- A person was arrested for disorderly conduct – profane language in the 1200 block of Boston Avenue.
Feb. 24
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000 block of North 20th Street.
- A death was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue M.
- An information report was taken in the 2000 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 block of Avenue D.
Feb. 25
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1800 block of North 31st Street.
- An information report was taken in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 300 block of South 27th Street.
Feb. 26
- A death was reported in the 400 block of North 33rd Street.
- Officer King arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 3100 block of Highway 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South Second Street.
Feb. 27
- Deadly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of North 30th Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 15th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North 15th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 8500 block of Memorial.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 18th Street.
Feb. 28
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 400 block of Hill Terrace.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1600 block of North 27th Street.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3100 block of Avenue G.
