Lamar State College Port Arthur keeping masks, social distancing

Lamar State College Port Arthur is continuing with a campus policy requiring face masks and social distancing

Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order this week removing the face covering mandate and capacity restrictions for businesses and other establishments effective March 10.

In that order, public schools can operate as provided by, and under the minimum standard health protocols found in guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency.

At this time, the latest TEA guidelines require face coverings and other safety protocols in public schools.

“Lamar State College Port Arthur will, therefore, continue our current requirements to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing,” a school statement Thursday said. “The well-being of LSCPA’s students, faculty and staff remains the highest priority.”

The campus will continue its cleaning, sanitizing, social distancing and contact tracing protocols in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

As COVID conditions change, the school will adjust its practices.