Eddie Ray Brown, 61, of Port Arthur passed away on Feb. 19, 2021, after a lengthy and courageous battle with prostate cancer.

An exceptional gentleman and one of the nicest and kindest persons we ever have been privileged to know, he will continue to inspire, motivate, and encourage us as we celebrate his life, with gratitude for his extraordinary legacy that will endure forever, but with deep sadness at his loss.

Born on July 27, 1959, in Waco, Eddie Ray was a graduate of Lincoln High School’s class of 1977.

Eddie Ray exemplified all the attributes of an authentic servant leader – considerate, generous with his time and talent, motivational and the ability to impart his enthusiasm for what he did to help others.

An extraordinary role model who was respected and admired for his kind, compassionate and giving heart and for helping improve the lives of his clients and community, Eddie Ray was passionate in his efforts to reach out to individuals in need.

He was the barber (“Kutz 4 Kings”) who would come at the “drop of a hat” (even while in pain or weakened from his treatment) when called from IEA-Inspire, Encourage, Achieve to make available haircuts for the youth at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center, and he and his beloved wife Ora also spent part of their Christmas day with the detainees in 2019, encouraging them to change the direction of their lives.

Additionally, for many years, Eddie Ray operated the Lion Hearted Gym‎ in Port Arthur and offered boxing lessons for underserved male youth, always providing mentoring and guidance; and also a renovated second floor where young ladies could receive dancing lessons.

Eddie Ray also generously devoted time and resources to other local causes, including serving as an ambassador for the Gift of Life program’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Outreach initiative.

Greeting everyone with kindness and an illuminating smile that was never diminished by his illness, he will continue to inspire us and be forever missed.

Eddie Ray was preceded in death by his parents Lucy and Hosea Brown.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 7 years Ora; children Antoinique, Lacy, Joshua, Daniel, Danielle, Danica and Dani; grandchildren Darius, Alyssa, Daylon, Chase, Amyria, Aryhanna, Dre’Syn, Allie, Ayden, Sire and Zhayne; and a host of family and friends.

The Brown family extends thanks for the many prayers, contributions, kind words and support, with special appreciation to Gene Winston, Regina Rogers, Norma Sampson, Hilton and Marie Kelley and Hannah Funeral home.

Memorial services will be held from 9:00 am – 11:00 am on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Elegance Hall (1147 10th St. in Port Arthur) with a private ceremony for family afterward. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program, 2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706 (www.giftoflifebmt.org).