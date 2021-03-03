What do you think? Port Arthur, Mid-County residents express mixed feelings to lessened COVID rules

A sampling of Southeast Texans are divided on their thoughts on Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s announcement to lift the mask mandate and increase capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100 percent.

Some, like Joseph Frank, feel it is too soon to do away with the mandate while others such as George Seger believe it is time to open the state and stop the mandate.

Frank, a Port Arthur resident, said he would continue to wear his mask until the pandemic is over.

“I’m not taking any chances,” Frank said. “There are still a lot of people who have not got their vaccine yet and may still have it.”

Frank received his first dose of the vaccine recently and is scheduled for the second shot on March 24.

Ann Hecker of Groves has received the vaccines but will continue to wear her mask for others who may have an underlying issue.

Just as some are in favor of wearing the masks to protect themselves and others, there is also a strong sentiment in favor of the governor’s decision.

Groves resident Lloyd Cunningham is 71 and in perfect health, he said. He is in agreement with the governor’s decision to lift the mask mandate and open the state 100 percent.

The previous order of wearing the mask was an infringement on his rights, he said.

In addition, he will not be taking the vaccine, Cunningham added.

Neither will George Seger take the vaccine or the flu or pneumonia shots either.

“This vendetta has gone on long enough. It’s time to get opened back up and back to work,” Seger said. “What difference is there when you’re in a restaurant and you take your mask off to eat?”

Seger wondered why should people wear a mask to prevent COVID if they are vaccinated to prevent the disease.

Dylan Erwin of Groves said, personally, he would be glad when the mask ordinance is over. He has asthma and said the mask makes it difficult to breathe.

“I’m all for it,” Ryan Judice said when asked his thoughts of doing away with the mask mandate.

Judice’s reasoning was if people are vaccinated against COVID they have a certain protection so there is no need for masks. In addition, individuals don’t wear face masks all the time to prevent the flu.

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s announced the opening of the state and lifting of the mask mandate effective March 10.

For additional reaction, read https://www.panews.com/2021/03/03/texas-education-agency-christus-health-respond-to-governors-rescinded-mask-order/