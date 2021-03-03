Texas Education Agency, CHRISTUS Health respond to governor’s rescinded mask order

The Texas Education Agency reiterated Wednesday its authority to implement operational requirements for public schools.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that lifts the statewide wearing of face coverings requirement that takes effect March 10.

As a result of the lifting of the order on masks, TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance. Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged.

Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.

TEA has also made updates related to surface cleaning requirements.

Additionally, the Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday that educators and school support staff are eligible for vaccines effective immediately.

CHRISTUS Health

According to CHRISTUS Health, Abbott’s statewide lifting of the masking mandate will not apply to CHRISTUS facilities.

“We will continue to require masks for those visiting, working or receiving care in any of our CHRISTUS facilities, per CDC guidelines, as well as hand hygiene and social distancing where possible,” a hospital network statement read Wednesday. “ We are continuing to closely evaluate the Governor’s executive order and will do the same for any additional guidance or requirements issued by the State Department of Health and Human Services or other entities.

“We understand that as more Texans are vaccinated, additional decisions will need to be made by the state, cities and counties in which our ministries reside, and we are prepared to respond accordingly. In the meantime, we remain focused on safely providing the care our communities need (whether COVID-related or not) and fulfilling our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”