BOB WEST ON GOLF — Xander Parks upstages Burke in West Brook tourney

A man bites dog story of sorts took place in area schoolboy golf at last week’s West Brook Larry Paine Invitational played at Henry Homberg in Beaumont.

LC-M’s Jack Burke, who has seemingly won everything in these parts the last few years, didn’t walk away with the medalist trophy. That honor went to Orangefield’s rising star Xander Parks who fired a one-under 71. Hamshire-Fannett’s Gavin Meyers was second with a 74 and Burke placed third with a 75.

Burke and his LC-M team, however, won the tournament with a 319 total. Deer Park was second at 326 while the PN-G White team placed third at 333. PN-G Purple was fourth at 335. Nederland finished 11th with 388.

Scores for PN-G White were Dalton Shields 80, Braden Broussard 82, Michael Blotner 85, Evan Klutts 86 and Jaxon Wolfe 86. The top four for PN-G Purple were Jason Adams 81, Devin Galloway, 82, Cyrus Griffin 85 and Jake Gauthier 87.

Nederland’s counting scores included a 93 by Braeden Caywood, a 94 by Charles Morgan, a 99 by AJ Ambrose and a 109 by Tyler Louviere.

CHIP SHOTS: PN-G’s twice postponed Boys Golf Fundraiser was finally played Saturday at Babe Zaharias and drew a robust 31 teams for a four-person scramble.

Placing first with a 13-under-par 59 was the STI team of Jerry Thompson, Mark Orta, Kevin Thibodeaux and Shane Trahan. Closet to the pin winners were Jamie Carroll, No 2, Jeremy Chapman, No. 7, Brigg Patterson, No. 12 and Kirk Sherer, No. 15. Trace Guidry won the long drive on No. 9.

In the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Zaharias, the team of Ron LaSalle, Bob Byerly, Bob Luttrell and Richard Menchaca won the front at minus 2. There was a four-way tie on the back at minus 2 between teams captained by Jim Cady, Ted Freeman, James Shipley and James Vercher.

In the Friday 2 ball at Zaharias, the team of Byerly, Gene Jones, Everett Baker and Paul Duplantis took the front with minus 1. On the back, the foursome of Vercher, Rick Pritchett, Darrell Mouille and Dan Flood placed first with minus 2.

Vercher was the medalist with a 71 that matched his age.

The Thursday Senior 2 ball saw a sweep by the fivesome of Keith Mullins, Troy Touchet, Scott Bryant, Roger Baumer and Tommy Duhon. They posted minus 6 on the front and even on the back.

Mullins was medalist with a 71.

The Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was played in an all-points-count format. Winning with 32 points was the team of Kenny Robbins, Baker, Charles Leard and Charlie Perez. Second with 29 points was the foursome of Ed Holley, Mullins, Luttrell and Larry Foster.

Closest to the pin winners were Flood (13 feet, 6 inches on No. 2), Mike Brown (3-6 on No. 7), Holley (6-10 on No. 12) and Pritchett (3-5 on No. 15).

Baker was medalist with a 74.

In the Senior 2 ball played on Tuesday, Feb. 23, the team of Calvin Landry, John House, Baker and Mouille won with minus 3. Plus 2 was good enough to take the back for the foursome of Doug LeBlanc, Bobby Wactor, Ron Mistrot and Jeff Rinehart.

Several manufacturer club-fitting experiences wiped out by snow, ice and freezing conditions have been rescheduled for Babe Zaharias and 5 Under Golf Center.

First of the make-up dates at Zaharias is PING from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday. TaylorMade’s fitting experience has been reset for Thursday, March 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Callaway will be at Zaharias from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 14.

Anyone with questions on any of the fittings or to book an appointment should call the Zaharias golf shop at 409 722-8286.

5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont is hosting Cobra from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10; Srixon/Cleveland on Friday, March 12 from noon to 5 p.m.; PING from noon to 5 p.m on Tuesday, March 23; and Titleist from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.

Appointments can be made by calling 409 232-0205.

For more details call 409 722-8286.

