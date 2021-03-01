PNG sophomore achieves home run goal during weekend tournament
PORT NECHES — It did not take Port Neches-Groves sophomore Vivien Thames long to accomplish one of her goals for the season.
Prior to competing in the PNG Slugfest softball tournament, Thames told Port Arthur Newsmedia she wanted to hit her first in-game home run this year.
By the time the ink was drying on the newspaper pages, Thames had sent two softballs over the back fence.
