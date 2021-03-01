Free COVID testing available in Nederland. See the details.

March 1, 2021

By PA News

Published 9:04 am Monday, March 1, 2021

NEDERLAND — Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Nederland Recreation center today and Tuesday.

Testing is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Recreation Center is located at 2301 Avenue H in Nederland.

No pre-registration is required.

This is a drive-up testing site.

Please bring a form of identification, and officials stress the testing is open to all, not just Nederland residents.

