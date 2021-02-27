Jo Ann Klutts, 83, of Winnie, died Sunday, February 14, 2021.

She was born on April 7, 1937 to Lola Cedars Creed and O.C. Creed in Port Arthur.

Jo Ann spent seventeen years as a member of MAPS, an organization that builds and repairs churches, and she was also a devoted member of her church family.

Survivors include her husband, Leon Klutts, of Winnie; daughters, Karol Denby and her husband, Kenneth, of Johnson City; Janis Malitz and her husband, George, of Port Bolivar; Nancy Moseley and her husband, Keith, of Orange; and Cathy Bailey, of Port Arthur; grandchildren, John Denby and his wife, Amanda, of Johnson City, Ashley Gamble and her husband, Drew, of Port Angeles, Washington, Krista Hunter, of Orange, and Mark Denby and his wife, Kristin, of Port Neches; and great-grandchildren, Luke Denby, Joel Denby, Gabriel Hunter, Grant Hunter, Sophia Gamble, Anayah Denby, Brady Denby, Wyatt Gamble, Olivia Denby, and Collin and Blake Richard.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lola and O.C. Creed and great-granddaughter, Makaylynn Galow.

Mrs. Klutts’ memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Cornerstone Church, 3810 Highway 124, Winnie.

Cremation arrangements will be handled by Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Church, 3810 Highway 124, Winnie, Texas 77665.

