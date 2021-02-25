TPC Group talks plans, process for again establishing in Port Neches

PORT NECHES — TPC Group has confirmed the successful beginning of the second phase of a three-phased start-up process at the Port Neches facility.

This comes just more than a year after explosions at the plant rocked the city, broke windows, blew out doors and more in a blast zone of about a mile to a mile-and-a-half.

The site, located at 2102 Spur 136, is now operating as a terminal.

Sara Cronin, communications and public affairs for TPC, said the first phase of the terminal process started up in May with the ability to receive raffinate barges from a Houston site and transport by pipeline to TPC’s largest customer in the area.

A significant milestone in the recovery effort is the deconstruction work, she added. And as part of the deconstruction phase, there will be increased activity at the site that may be noticeable to the community.

“During this time, community residents may see or hear movement of heavy equipment onsite, including large trucks and cranes, “ Cronin said. “Noise associated with deconstruction activity will continue to be limited to daytime hours.”

Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson was told last year the site would be used as a terminal. He also noted the demolition of the section of the plant that was destroyed.

In continuing use of the site, Johnson said he is glad TPC is continuing its investment in the area.

The current phase of the terminal project successfully started with butadiene receipts and deliveries to major customers in the area and terminalling crude C4 deliveries by rail and marine, according to information from the facility.

TPC Group has invested significant manpower and capital and made substantial progress in site mitigation and recovery at its Port Neches site, reestablishing terminal operations, and positioning the site for future C4 capacity growth, the company said.

“We are pleased with the progress we continue to make on reestablishing butadiene, crude C4 and raffinate terminalling capabilities at the Port Neches site,” Ed Dineen, TPC Group President and CEO, said. “Our ability to provide a safe, environmentally sound terminal with logistics capability to transport product is important to the industry. We are committed to ensuring the needs of our customers and suppliers are met.”