Freeze-impacted Nederland utility bills hit mailboxes; city council considering adjustments

NEDERLAND — City of Nederland utility customers are beginning to receive utility bills that include the week of Feb. 14, which includes the period of the winter storm’s impact on the water system.

City Manager Chris Duque said the cycle 4 utility bills were mailed this week; and as of Thursday, these are the only customers who have received a bill that includes this timeframe.

The other three cycles will be receiving bills over the next few weeks.

According to Duque, the Nederland City Council plans to discuss and possibly take action on utility bill adjustments during the March 8 meeting due to the widespread water line leaks as a result of the winter storms.

“It is essential that customers who experienced a water line leak keep copies of their receipts if the repair was completed by a plumber or by the customer,” Duque said. “The receipts are necessary for the purpose of documenting the water line leak repair.”

Effective Feb. 14, the city manager authorized the suspension of late fees and penalties, which will remain in effect until March 8.

Those with questions concerning the matter can call the city manager’s office at 409-723-1503.