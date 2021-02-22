Robert “Bubba” Williams Jr. was born in Port Arthur, Texas on July 16, 1944 to the union of Rev. Robert and Gladys Martin Williams Sr., he was the second child in this family.

As a youth, Robert attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he completed and confirmed his first Communion along with his eldest sister.

He was a 1962 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School where he participated in the marching band and played the trumpet and tuba.

He served in the United States Army during which time he fought in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1968.

He was a very proud veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two grandsons Frederick “Ricky” McConnell and Nolan Williams, uncles, and aunts.

Robert’s memory is cherished by his children: Tiffanie R. Williams (Port Arthur), Robert Williams, III (Houston) and Hollye K. Williams (Baton Rouge, LA); grandchildren: Roman Vaughn, Bria Paul (Terrell) of Port Arthur, Landon, Lauryn, and Lohgan Williams of Houston; sisters, Geraldine (Charles) Jones of Houston and Cynthia King of Missouri City; two nephews, Vincent (Monica) Jones and Leonard (Jennifer) King, Jr.; and three nieces, Vonda (Chris) Dargin, Vikki (Jalon) Debbs, and Chanda (Adrin) Biagas; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 920 Washington Ave, with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.