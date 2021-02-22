Mr. Odell Dana Johnson Jr. went home to be with the Lord on February 10, 2021.

As a native to Port Arthur, Texas he shared his musical gift playing the organ for others for more than 60 years.

He was a member and musician at Barnes United Methodist Church under Pastor Donnie Bonnie.

He also played for 50 years at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church, first under Pastor Madison Bazile and now under Pastor Claude Comeaux.

He served his country in the Army and served in the Vietnam War.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. There was never a time that he met a stranger.

His love, compassion and laughter filled every room he was in.

Odell is survived by his loving wife Gail, his two children Autumn Rosemond and Odell III, and their spouses James and Sarah, his three grandchildren Reese, Chelsea, and Preston, his brother Jesse, and a host of special cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Odell Sr., and Clara Johnson.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 26, 2021 from 6 PM to 9 PM at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel-3800 Memorial Blvd.

Due to COVID-19 regulations the family will have a private service and burial.