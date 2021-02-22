February 23, 2021

  • 43°
Charles Olsen, No. 23, drives past defenders during the first half of the Bulldogs’ 79-66 loss to Goose Creek Memorial at East Chambers High School in the bi-district round of the 5A playoffs Monday. 

Nederland’s strong playoff start runs into trouble against Goose Creek Memorial

By Chris Moore

Published 8:57 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

WINNIE — The Nederland Bulldogs’ season ended at the hands of Goose Creek Memorial in Winnie as the Bulldogs fell 79-66 to the Patriots.

Nederland came out scorching in the bi-district round of the 5A playoffs, leading the Patriots 23-13 at the end of the first quarter.

GCM responded with a barrage of three-pointers to take a 36-34 lead going into the locker room at halftime.

Foul trouble limited Bulldogs leading scorer Tyler Jackson.

After a three-pointer and an and-1 by Jackson, the Bulldogs brought the game within five points with 2:48 left in the third quarter, but that was as close as Nederland would get.

Jackson fouled out with 4:30 left in the game with the Bulldogs trailing 66-56.

Nederland finished its season with a 20-6 record.

Print Article