Nederland’s strong playoff start runs into trouble against Goose Creek Memorial
WINNIE — The Nederland Bulldogs’ season ended at the hands of Goose Creek Memorial in Winnie as the Bulldogs fell 79-66 to the Patriots.
Nederland came out scorching in the bi-district round of the 5A playoffs, leading the Patriots 23-13 at the end of the first quarter.
GCM responded with a barrage of three-pointers to take a 36-34 lead going into the locker room at halftime.
Foul trouble limited Bulldogs leading scorer Tyler Jackson.
After a three-pointer and an and-1 by Jackson, the Bulldogs brought the game within five points with 2:48 left in the third quarter, but that was as close as Nederland would get.
Jackson fouled out with 4:30 left in the game with the Bulldogs trailing 66-56.
Nederland finished its season with a 20-6 record.
