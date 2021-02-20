Vidor man killed following Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash in Port Arthur

A 61-year-old man died following a motorcycle crash Saturday in Port Arthur, authorities said.

Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Gulfway Drive at 3:31 p.m. in reference to a major motor vehicle crash.

When they arrived, officers discovered a motorcycle had collided with an SUV.

The operator of the motorcycle sustained major injuries.

Justice of the Peace Marc Derouen responded and pronounced the male Vidor resident deceased.

This crash is under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Advanced Accident Reconstruction Team.

The name of the deceased will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.