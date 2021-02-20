Port Arthur ISD, Mid-County cities & Port Arthur update winter storm recovery

The Port Arthur Independent School District’s maintenance and custodial departments, in conjunction with the City of Port Arthur, are assessing all district facilities.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Porterie said the process is promising, with many of the buildings in good shape.

“The decision has been made that all PAISD employees will return in-person on Monday,” Porterie said. “All students (in-person and virtual) will continue with remote instruction through Monday, February 22. This will allow our staff to properly assess and prepare classrooms and departments for the students’ return.”

Students who are in-person for the third nine-week period will return to campus on Tuesday (Feb. 23) and all virtual learning students for the third nine-week period will continue with remote instruction.”

Port Arthur and Port Neches water

The City of Port Arthur has restored the quality of the water for human consumption purposes to areas of the city North of Highway 73.

TCEQ has been provided with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior.

The city made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

The City of Port Neches said ythe public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Phillip Pryor at 409-719-4281 or 409-722-4024.

Nederland

The Water System is still stabilizing, and any progress will be erased by customers trying to go back to normal water consumption. Water consumption should be for essential needs, which does not include watering your lawn, washing your vehicle, etc.

City crews continue to address water line breaks and searching for non-reported leaks. There is no below freezing forecast so there is no need to drip your water lines.

A huge THANK YOU to the water plant operators and public works staff who have worked tirelessly to resolve the on-going problem and to recover the Water System.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503. To report a water leak, call the Public Works Department at (409) 723-1540 (after 3:30PM and weekend).

More updates

The Port Arthur COVID Vaccine HUB is not administering vaccines this weekend.

Please report to your regularly scheduled appointment on Monday, February 22, 2021.