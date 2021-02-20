February 20, 2021

Business owners, operators and supporters turn out for a ground breaking at their future Port Neches locations. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

PHOTO FEATURE: Port Neches business expansion celebrated

By PA News

Published 12:21 am Saturday, February 20, 2021

Current and future business leaders recently met in Port Neches to celebrate new opportunities.

A ground breaking ceremony was held at 1002 Magnolia Avenue, where the business footprint of Polished Image Salon and Johnson Chiropractic & Wellness Center is expanding to include three new locations.

According to building owners Jaclyn Vice and Jason Vice, three businesses are already signed on to occupy the locations after construction is complete, which is scheduled for June.

The new tenants include Ultrasound and Motion, Tribe Nutrition and a third locally owned start-up company.

A mock-up shows what the business pavilion will look like once construction is complete this summer. (Courtesy photo)

Marilyn Clark and Jamie Brown represent Ultrasound and Motion.

A blueprint mockup of a new business front.

Heather and James Burton (holding shovels) are the owners of Tribe Nutrition.

