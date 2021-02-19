Multiple children pulled from fiery vehicle in Port Arthur
Multiple children were pulled from a burning van in the parking of Walmart in Port Arthur Friday morning.
According to a witness, the van, which had four children inside, caught on fire at approximately 10 a.m.
The witness said the children were left unattended. An unidentified man saw the blaze and pulled the children from the van.
As of 10:40 a.m., the charred vehicle was still in the parking spot.
