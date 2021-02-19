Mid-County cities address water concerns Friday morning; boil advisories in effect

The Groves Water Plant was able to continue their steady progress overnight Thursday into Friday, the city announced.

The boil water notice is still in effect.

Pipe breaks are still being found in residences with the increase in pressure. Report any breaks to the City at 960-5718 or 960-5704.

“We are asking all residents to hold off from washing clothes,” a city of Groves statement read. “Please give us 24 hours of this progress so that the system can be stabilized a little more. We do not want to take the chance that the system gets inundated with usage and we lose our progress. Please be patient during this time and continue to conserve as much water as possible.

“The more we can save, the quicker we can get the system back to full pressure.”

Nederland

The City of Nederland announced Friday that utility customers are urged to conserve water, especially to stop dripping their faucets.

“More progress was made overnight, but any progress will be erased if customers begin to return to normal water consumption before the Water System is stabilized,” the City of Nederland said.

To report an water line break, call the Public Works Department at 723-1541 or 723-1540 (after 3:30 p.m.).

If you have questions, you can contact the City Manager’s Office at 723-1503.

Port Neches

The City of Port Neches continues to experience improved conditions with the stability of the water system.

Please continue efforts to conserve water as City personnel work towards completion of full restoration.

The boil water notice currently remains in effect. Report any water leaks to (409) 722-4024 or (409) 719- 4216.