Fundraiser set for Port Neches family of 6 who lost home to fire this week
PORT NECHES — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a family of six from Port Neches who lost their home to a fire during the winter storm.
The family lost everything when their mobile home caught fire at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday at Meadowlark Trailer Park, 3001 Eighth St.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities believe it was caused by a space heater left unattended, Port Neches Interim Fire Chief Mike Stegall said.
No one was home when the blaze began, and no injuries were reported.
The home was a total loss, authorities confirmed.
In addition, one vehicle sustained moderate fire damage. A second vehicle sustained minor heat damage.
A mobile home next door also sustained some exposure damage, Stegall said.
The GoFundMe page “Home down to ashes due to fire (Jessica Paredes)” has a goal of $5,000 of which $2,562 was raised by noon Thursday.
The family lost everything and are in need of clothes, shoes, miscellaneous items and daily use items, including a future roof over their head.
A list of clothing and shoe sizes needed:
- Girl’s size 6 and 7 – shoes 2 and 12
• Boy’s size 3 and 5 – shoes 9 and 5
• 18 month old clothes size
• Women’s size 10
• Men’s size XXL
• Men’s shoes 10
For information on how to help, visit the GoFundme page.
