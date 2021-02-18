William Loyd Goodwin, 83, of Nederland went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

He was Bill to friends and family but came to be known by everyone in his later years simply as “Grandpa”.

Grandpa was a member of the IBEW local #479 for almost sixty-three years, and worked as an electrician for 51 years.

He loved to work with his hands, lived to serve others, was an avid landscaper, and nothing made him smile more than his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He loved sports and old westerns (his all-time favorite was The Sacketts). Grandpa was the behind-the-scenes muscle of Grandma’s amazing trips, celebrations, and experiences for the whole family.

Grandpa was happiest when he was surrounded by family and enjoyed teaching all of us anything from fishing to home improvement techniques.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Glenda Myra Goodwin;, his son, Markley Goodwin and wife, Reba Jo; his daughter, Mary Rogers; his grandchildren, Kevin Goodwin; Jacob Rogers and wife, Audrey; Michael Goodwin and wife, Marley; James Rogers and wife, Katie; Jennifer Brandhorst and husband, James; and Markley Rogers and fiancé, Michelle; as well as great grandchildren, Colbie Goodwin; Callie Goodwin; Mason Goodwin; Hattie Rogers; Charley Rogers; Wilson Rogers; Emma Sacramento; Sebastian Sacramento; Ellie Jane Rogers; Lane Brandhorst; Kyler Dulaney; Ember Dulaney; Macy Dulaney; Amelia Dulaney; Patrick Dulaney; Dainen Daws; and Nora Daws.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Susie B. Goodwin.

He will be sorely missed by all who loved him.

A gathering of Mr. Goodwin’s family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in William’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; or to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.