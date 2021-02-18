City of Nederland addresses water pressure situation

Due to a loss of system pressure as a result of extensive water line breaks due to the severe winter weather, the City of Nederland issued a Boil Water Notice on Feb. 16th. In the past 48 hours, the Water System has made modest progress.

City crews continue to address water line leaks at homes and businesses.

The City is pumping a much higher volume than normal.

Again, utility customers are urged to CONSERVE WATER.

This includes not washing clothes, not washing dishes, avoiding long showers, not running or dripping faucets, etc. City crews continue to address water line breaks and searching for non-reported leaks. We are asking utility customers to do their part and conserve water.

Any progress will be erased by customers trying to go back to normal water consumption. Tonight, the forecast calls for below freezing temperatures for a few hours, which with a properly heated home should not result in frozen water lines.

However, if you are still concerned, rather than drip your line, the City will shut off service to protect the waterlines.

Crews are prepared to do this this afternoon and evening and can be reached at 723-1540.

At this time, we cannot provide a timeframe for the water pressure to return and the boil water notice to be rescinded.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503. To report a water leak, call the Public Works Department at (409) 723-1541 or 723-1540 (after 3:30PM).