Port Arthur updates COVID testing, garbage pickup & water outage concerns

The City of Port Arthur Public Works Department plans to begin Monday’s residential garbage collection Thursday, with officials noting icy weather conditions make pickup difficult this week.

Residential and commercial solid waste collections will be serviced at a minimum of three days behind for the next week.

Due to inclement weather, the Port Arthur Health Department is canceling COVID Vaccine clinical services Wednesday at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Staff is working to reschedule patients with appointments for the COVID vaccination HUB and those who have been scheduled for Wednesday must contact the Health Department at 409-983-8832 as soon as possible for direction and instructions.

Port Arthur drainage and streets crews have covered vulnerable bridges and overpasses with a sand-brine mixture to help prevent ice buildup in those areas. However, public safety officials discourage travel, unless in an emergency situation.

There is a Boil Water advisory for the City of Port Arthur.

Also residents should expect water outages due to breaks in water mains from the winter storm. Crews are making repairs and no timeline has been reached for repairs.