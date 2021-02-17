National Weather Service details rain & freeze threats for Wednesday night & Thursday

Rain and freezing rain will end by early Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said, especially across east Texas and central Louisiana, there will be a slight chance for freezing rain late Wednesday night through Thursday morning .

“Overall, additional significant ice accumulations are not likely,” Patrick said. “While most of the area will not see additional precipitation, that melted or rain may freeze tonight, especially over bridges and overpasses.”

Very cold weather will continue Thursday and Thursday night.

Highs Thursday will range from the upper 30 to low 40s.

Lows Thursday night will be in the 20s.

High temperatures will be in the 40s on Friday, with a warming trend expected for the weekend.