Port Arthur ISD releases message to parents Tuesday morning about virtual learning

The Port Arthur Independent School District released a message to parents about virtual leaning at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday. It is as follows:

“Good morning parents, like many of you, our teachers, staff and administrators have been without power in these freezing cold temperatures.

“The safety and security of our PAISD family is our No. 1 priority. Our campuses have been posting notices concerning virtual learning. It is simply not possible without power.

“Please conserve as much energy as possible, huddle close with your family and fur babies and we will make it through this. As soon as word has been received from the superintendent concerning a return to instruction, we will let you all know. Until then, we will make it through this.”