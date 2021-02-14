Judge Jeff Branick: Below freezing temperatures coming, traveling discouraged

On Sunday afternoon, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said local residents can expect below freezing temperatures beginning Sunday evening that could last through Tuesday.

Precipitation during this time is expected with freezing rain, and traveling is discouraged and could be impossible for hours, if not days.

“Remember, the leading cause of death during winter storms is vehicle crashes,” Branick said. “If at all possible, stay home during winter storms. Therefore, I am urging you to please be prepared for this upcoming severe winter weather event.”

Residents are asked to protect pipes, pets, plants and people.

This includes livestock.

“Know the safety rules when it comes to indoor heating — most house fires are caused as a result of unsafe heating practices,” Branick said. “Have your vehicles fueled and cash on hand in the event that the area loses power for an extended period of time.”

Stock up on nonperishable food and water to last at least 5 days as well.

Don’t forget generator safety – NEVER use a generator indoors. Be sure generators are located outside in a well-ventilated area.

For more coverage, read https://www.panews.com/2021/02/14/national-weather-service-hazardous-road-conditions-snow-expected/