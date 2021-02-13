WEATHER SERVICE: Ice storm expected Monday; Local schools closing

Low temperatures Saturday night will be below freezing in east Texas and central Louisiana.

Any precipitation that comes in after midnight will be freezing rain in these areas late Saturday through Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says an ice storm is expected Monday with temperatures below freezing during the day in most places.

Ice totals will range from 0.10 inch in Southeast Texas to 0.15 inch in southwest Louisiana to 0.30 inch in central Louisiana and parts of south central Louisiana.

Ice accumulations of 0.10 inch means driving will be dangerous, and traveling is not encouraged.

Isolated power outages due to falling tree limbs and power lines are possible.

Ice accumulations of 0.25 inch means driving will be nearly impossible.

Numerous power outages due to falling tee limbs and power lines is expected.

After the ice storm, temperatures will plummet into the teens by Tuesday morning, and struggle to get above freezing on Tuesday.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said it is a little early to know specifics, but “we are monitoring the potential for more frozen precipitation on Wednesday.”

School concerns

The Port Arthur Independent School District canceled all extracurricular activities for middle and high school students effective Saturday.

Monday is a student holiday.

All PAISD facilities will be closed Monday.

All facilities will remain closed Tuesday, and the district will move to remote learning for Tuesday.

The district plans to reopen all facilities and return to in-person instruction on Wednesday.

In the Nederland Independent School District, Monday is a student holiday and virtual teacher work day.

Tuesday is a virtual school day. There will be no in-person instruction.

All extracurricular activities are canceled.

Lamar State College Port Arthur will close its campus Monday and Tuesday due to the winter weather event predicted for Southeast Texas.

Campus offices are closed and there will be no classes during those two days.

LSCPA officials are continuing to assess the situation and will make any additional announcements as needed via local media outlets, social media, on its website and through LSCPA email accounts.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System

Scheduled outpatient services and surgeries will be closed at the following facilities on Monday:

• CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Outpatient Pavilion

• CHRISTUS St. Mary Mid-County Outpatient Center

All scheduled outpatient services and surgeries at the Outpatient Pavilion and Mid-County Outpatient Center for Monday will be rescheduled.

Regular visiting hours at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth will also be suspended to help ensure the safety of the community.

Please note that the Emergency Rooms at St. Elizabeth and the Mid-County Outpatient Center will remain open as usual.

Residents should not delay care and seek care at their facilities if they are experiencing emergency medical symptoms.