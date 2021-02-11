Matthew Delmar Sr. of Port Arthur, died Wednesday, February 3rd at home with his loving family at his bedside.

He was a native of New Orleans, La. born June 17, 1924 to Joseph and Martha Delmar.

He moved to Port Arthur in 1949 and owned a very successful carpentry business.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, February 13 th at 10 a.m., viewing from 8 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Anthony Afangide officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years, Eunice Delmar, his oldest daughter Eunice Marie Gobert, sons-in-law Mike Gobert (Eunice), Bevly Shields, Sr (Mary), Sherman Bromley, Sr (Elaine), and great granddaughter Trunesehia Bromley (Sherman Jr).

Survivors include his sons Matthew Jr. (Julia), Charles, Larry and Lawrence; daughters Elaine Bromley, Mary Shields, Gwen (Carl) Ursin, and Eva (Kenney) Osborne; grandchildren Carlina (Jeffrey) Shield, Sherman (Tracy) Bromley; 21 other grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.